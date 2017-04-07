Smoking Gun Leaks About Obama, And What He’s Really Been Up To

During his presidency, Barack Obama was accused of using the IRS to target conservative groups. Though he has firmly denied these claims, the conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch has just released 695 pages of IRS documents—which include admissions by IRS officials that the agency used “inappropriate political labels” to screen the tax-exempt applications of conservative organizations.

This announcement comes after the IRS announced that it had found “an additional 6,924 documents of potentially responsive records” relating to the 2015 Judicial Watch Freedom of Information Act lawsuit about the Obama IRS targeting scandal. The new records were not contained in the “Congressional Database” created by the IRS in 2013 to house records responsive to congressional inquiries about the scandal.

One of the major bombs dropped by the newest release is that the IRS was going to require 501(c)(4) nonprofit organizations to restrict their political activities in exchange for “expedited consideration” of their tax-exempt applications.

“No wonder the Obama IRS has been hiding these records,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “The new smoking-gun documents contain admissions by the Obama IRS that it inappropriately targeted conservative groups, but the records also show that the abuse continued – as the Obama IRS tried to force conservative applicants to give up their First Amendment rights in order to finally get their applications granted.”