Smell Of Bacon Offends ONE Muslim, What He Forced The Restaurant Owner To Do Is Unacceptable

The smell of frying bacon coming from Beverly’s Snack Shack takeaway offended passing Muslims. The owner’s next door neighbor’s Muslim friends felt “physically sick” due to the “foul odor.”

The extractor fan has been in the Snack Shack located in the Shaw Heath area of town for the past three years.

The owner is a mother-of-seven whose husband Cetin, 50, is a Turkish Muslim who works over 50 hours a week helping his wife buy, prepare, and then cook hot and cold sandwiches and hot-pots for their customers.

However, their neighbor, Graham Webb-Lee, made a fuss that his Muslim friends refused to visit him because they “can’t stand the smell of bacon.”

Unfortunately for the owners Mr. and Mrs. Akciecek, councillors at Stockport Council in Greater Manchester decreed that the ‘odors given off from the vent were unacceptable for neighboring residents.’

Beverly cannot believe the verdict and plans to try to appeal the court’s decision. She stated, “I just think it’s just crazy. Cetin’s friends actually visit the shop, they’re regular visitors, they’re Muslim people, the come in a couple of times a week.”

“I have Muslim people come in for cheese toasties. Cetin cooks the food himself, he cooks the bacon.”

“When we go to a cafe my husband wouldn’t be offended by the smell of bacon. His friends are not offended by it, we have three visitors who come here for a sandwich, friends of my husband, and the smell doesn’t offend them at all.”

“My brother-in-law doesn’t flinch if he comes and we’ve just taken out three trays of bacon.”

When the couple obtained the takeaway in 2007, they replaced the existing extractor fan that had been there for six years.

Beverly’s Snack Shack, which is open from 7:30am – 2:30pm six days a week, says that they had no complaints until Mr. Webb-Lee. About eighteen months ago, the takeaway received a letter from environmental services stating that Webb-Lee had complained about the smell.

The owner responded, “We’ve never had a problem about the smell because everything is pre-cooked.”

“We cook it in the oven so there’s no foul smell. It’s pre-cooked so the smell isn’t as strong when we’re frying it off. It’s like living next to someone who’s cooking a Sunday breakfast, but it’s not constant. It’s just in the morning.”

“It’s been a sandwich shop for about eight years, cooking exactly the same stuff. The lady before me did double because they were actually building new houses across the road so she was really busy. She was here from 6am-4pm because they were so busy.”

“They were there before me but they were also there when the lady who owns the business was here and she was doing double what we are. She had five staff, you can imagine how bust that shop was and they never complained at all.”

Environmental services had supposedly already been out to inspect the property last year after the neighbor reported a disgusting odor, but they ruled that the smell was not causing any problems.

“Environmental services said everything is ok. They kept coming back and gauging it and said there was no problem and because they didn’t take any action they complained again,” Beverly added.

