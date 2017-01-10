SILENCE HAS BEEN BROKEN, Chicago Family Of Hate-Crime Thugs Finally Comes Forward For First Time

The nation was shocked this week when a disturbing video showing four black teenagers viciously beating a white teenager in Chicago was posted on Facebook Live. The thugs shouted “f*ck Donald Trump” and “f*ck white people!” as they carried out their attack on the 18-year-old mentally challenged victim. After holding him hostage for two days, beating him, cutting him, and forcing him to drink toilet water, he was able to escape.

Brittany Covington, 18, Jordan Hill, 18, Tesfaye Cooper 18, and Tanishia Covington, 24, have all been arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated unlawful restraint, aggravated battery and a hate crime for their actions. Now, the family of the Covington sisters has come forward with a heartfelt apology for the victim.

“I am so sorry, I am so sorry,” he girls’ grandmother Priscilla Covington, 65, told reporters at Daily Mail. “I apologize on behalf of my family to his, that’s all I can say.”

Priscilla, who raised Brittany from birth, added that she did not instill that kind of hatred in her daughter.

“I don’t know if someone influenced her,” she noted. “She had her ups and downs. She was a good person. I’m so confused.”

Priscilla attended the hearing on Friday, where her granddaughters were denied bail and called “a danger to society.”

“I’m looking at each of you and wondering, ‘where was the sense of decency that each of you should have had?’” Judge Maria Kuriakos Ciesil said. “I don’t see it.”

This attack is just one several reminders that hate crimes do happen against white people in this country. When the mainstream media chooses to turn a blind eye on incidents like this, they are only perpetuating the problem.