SICKENING: Christmas Cancelled In 600 yo German School After One Muslim Whines Over Carols

One of the oldest European Christmas celebrations has been cancelled after 600 years due to a young muslim girl who complained that the carols weren’t compatible with Islam.

After a stir in local media over reports that the Johanneum Gymnasium in Lüneburg, one of the oldest schools in Northern Germany, had “cancelled” Christmas following a Muslim girl’s complaint that the songs conflicted with her religion, the school’s headmaster said that the school was taking “a sensitive approach” to the festive season.

The headmaster of the school confirmed that the complaint had taken place, but refused to admit that it was the reason behind the policy change.

The headmaster also informed the public that the school would no longer be teaching music lessons that include religious themed songs, a very large percentage of the musical arsenal for a young musician. The school also tried to hide behind regulation as it claimed the rules put in place by the school board required them to be this cautious with what songs are being taught.

A spokesperson for the local education board disputed that claim however and said that that while it is up to individual schools to decide how to conform to regulations, the Education Act in no way demands a ban on Christian songs.

Bianca Schöneich warned, however, that "religious content in schools should be done in moderation", and added that "a Christmas party should not have the character of a church service".