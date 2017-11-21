SICKENING: Child Sex Abuse “Culturally Accepted” In Afghanistan, US Troops Were Taught For Years

For years, U.S. troops in Afghanistan were taught that child abuse and pedophilia are part of the local culture and a “culturally accepted practice” in the country, and were provided no guidance that it constituted a violation of the law and human rights until late 2015.

A new Pentagon inspector general report reveals that while troops weren’t explicitly told to ignore child abuse cases, it wasn’t until the problem was getting talked about until several media outlets reported that the troops were encouraged to ignore local Afghan officials abusing little boys.

Interviews of troops from the report suggest that military officials didn’t really care much about stopping child sex abuse.

“In some cases, the interviewees explained that they, or someone whom they knew, were told that nothing could be done about child sexual abuse because of Afghanistan’s status as a sovereign nation, that it was not a priority for the command, or that it was best to ignore the situation and to let the local police handle it,” the report noted.

One interviewee said after he reported an Afghan commander who abused little boys to his chain of command, he was told: “It was out of our control” and “There’s nothing we can do about it” and “It’s their country.”

“Soldiers [were] told to ignore it and drive on,” another interviewee stated.

Sailors had to undergo a cultural presentation that told them to “control and overcome any frustration caused by cultural differences that they may experience during their deployments.”

Additionally, the presentation advised sailors that they should ask their chains of command what to do in specific circumstances.

Marine Corps cultural training told Marines that they “need to understand the culture, accept it without making judgments, and figure out how to work with it or around it to accomplish your mission.”

I feel bad for the men of our armed services who walked in on these practices under the impression that it was normal, but this behavior is never normal, it needs to stop.