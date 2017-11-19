The Sick Supreme Court Intervention That Helped Bob Menendez’s Charges Get Dropped

Bob Menendez, the New Jersey Democratic Senator who just narrowly escaped corruption charges after allegedly accepting free plane rides and vacations from a man in Florida, didn’t thank the U.S. Supreme Court when he finally addressed reporters on Thursday, don’t you think he owes them one considering they saved him from rotting in jail?

The Senator was facing 18 charges of bribery, honest services fraud, conspiracy, traveling over state lines to carry out bribery, and making false statements on federally-mandated financial disclosures forms. The charges stem from his relationship with a political donor named Dr. Salomon Melgen, a wealthy Florida physician who lavished the senator with gifts, vacations, and campaign contributions.

To repay the donor, Menendez was accused of intervening with federal agencies on Melgen’s behalf over several years, sure evidence, prosecutors claimed, that the pair had forged a “corrupt pact” to secure their mutual advancement.

Menendez’s case is eerily similar to a case you might remember, former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell, a Republican whose conviction on federal corruption charges reached the Supreme Court in 2016. Like Menendez, McDonell accepted political gifts in exchange for unfair access to government agencies.

A unanimous Court vacated McDonnell’s conviction, and in so doing, crippled the government’s power to bring criminal cases against corrupt politicians in the future.

The problem with being able to pin charges down on these corrupt politicians is the definitely of an “official act” or what constitutes a favor exchanged between the parties basically.

Chief Justice John Roberts’ opinion for the Court gives the following definition of “official act”:

“An ‘official act’ is a decision or action on a ‘question, matter, cause, suit, proceeding or controversy.’ That question or matter must involve a formal exercise of governmental power, and must also be something specific and focused that is ‘pending’ or ‘may by law be brought’ before a public official.”

It is too hard to prove “official acts” are happening, but they are, should this be changed?