SICK: Hillary Claims Al Franken Should Be Praised

In an interview with WABC Radio’s Rita Cosby, where Hillary Clinton was promoting her book, she also found time to come to the defense of the disgraced Minnesota Senator, Al Franken. Clinton Claimed Franken should be praised for his “accountability” and the fact that he took responsibility for his actions.

Of course then Hillary pointed the finger across the isle to Trump and Roy Moore, because they have disputed the claims of their accusers. The point is in this country you are innocent until proven guilty, and photographic evidence surfaced showing Al Franken sexually assaulting a sleeping reporter, there is indisputable evidence that he is guilty yet he is defended by Hillary and others.

Roy Moore and Trump, while there are a number of claims and allegations, they are at this point just that, claims and allegations, I don’t mean to take allegations of sexual misconduct lightly, but you can’t condemn a person in the press for something they have yet to be convicted of yet.

“Look at the contrast between Al Franken, accepting responsibility, apologizing, and Roy Moore and Donald Trump who have done neither,” Clinton said.

“[That] is the kind of accountability I’m talking about. I don’t hear that from Roy Moore or Donald Trump.”

Is it a crime to defend yourself from accusations if you believe you are innocent? If not, then why is Hillary trying to use the fact that Roy Moore and Trump deny the allegations brought up against them ammunition against them to smear their character in the media?

Hillary just won’t go away, she lost the election and she can’t face the fact that the public wants nothing to do with her. At this point in her career she is relegated to writing books nobody is interested in reading and appearing in interviews attempting to bash Trump, she’s pathetic.