Sick Dems Keep Attacking The Little Sisters Of The Poor Over And Over

The Little Sisters of the Poor are gearing up and heading back to court to defend themselves against the Obama administration’s Health and Human Services mandate to provide contraception.

In a bizarre political move, California and Pennsylvania sued the Little Sisters demanding the same group who won at the Supreme Court in Zubik v. Burwell provide contraceptives in their state.

HHS issued a new rule in early October that protects religious non-profits like the Little Sisters of the Poor from providing anything like contraception that would violate their religious beliefs.

In a press release, Mark Rienzi, senior counsel at Becket and lead attorney for the Little Sisters of the Poor, said: “Sadly Josh Shapiro and Xavier Becerra [attorneys general in Pennsylvania and California, respectively] think attacking nuns is a way to score political points. These men may think their campaign donors want them to sue nuns, but our guess is most taxpayers disagree. No one needs nuns in order to get contraceptives, and no one needs these guys reigniting the last administration’s divisive and unnecessary culture war.”

In a phone call to media, Rienzi took the time to further explain the situation, saying that once Little Sisters won their right to be excepted from the mandate in Burwell, “That should have been the end of a long and unnecessary and divisive culture war. We have a lot of problems, but figuring out how to deliver contraceptives without nuns should not be one of them. … Even the federal government, under the Obama administration, openly admitted they had many other ways to deliver contraceptives without nuns, and they didn’t need every employer to do it.”

What is the point of freedom of religion if you are going to force a religion to go against it’s own teachings in order to provide contraception, an unnecessary medical perk. There are alternatives to contraceptives that religions practice, don’t make these women abandon their religion.