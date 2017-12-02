SHOCKING: University Now Allows Students So “Self-Identify” As Persons Of Color

Brown University is implementing a new policy its graduate school application that would allow an applicant to self identify as a person of color.

Multiple efforts by The College Fix to clarify the details of this change were ignored by campus officials.

The policy change comes after a complaint was made stemming from graduate students who felt that the Graduate School advisory board that international and Asian American students are not treated as members of historically underrepresented groups by the university, according to The Brown Daily Herald.

One graduate student, Lydia Kelow-Bennett made the claim that this decision by the school has lead to “institutional invisibility” for these students. Brown defines historically underrepresented groups as “American Indian, Alaskan Native, African American, Hispanic or Latinx and Native Hawaiian and/or Pacific Islander.”

Brown’s criteria for historical underrepresentation “caused some students to not receive invitations to certain events, such as a multicultural student dinner,” The Herald reported.

It’s hard to say how allowing graduate students to self identify with any minority will help with a diversity inclusion problem. Brown’s graduate admissions board was contacted several times to comment on how they would determine they were not being lied to about ethnic backgrounds on the application, but they did not respond.

Campus spokesman Brian Clark provided The Fix with a link to an article from Brown’s online news department celebrating the graduate school’s “most diverse class to date.” The article did not talk about the issue of self-identification and how it would effect actual diversity.

This is a really ridiculous policy and it makes no sense if your objective is to protect minority rights and whatnot. Letting people pretend to be a minority is like creating your own mini “Elizabeth Warren” rule at your school where anybody can play pretend and tell everybody they are Native American when they are clearly just not.