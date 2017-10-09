SHOCKING: Trump Calls Schumer To Get Help On Health Care, GOP Is Freaking Out

It has been noted by a Republican source that Senate Democratic Leader, Chuck Shumer, received a phone call from President Trump regarding health care legislation on Friday. Trump is searching for ideas to restore our health care and is seeking Democratic assistance. According to a GOP source, Trump is pursuing “a path forward on health care.”

In September, President Trump followed similar pursuit with the ‘Chuck and Nancy’ agreements on the debt limit and immigration. Now, we are hearing that Trump is personally speaking with Schumer about our health care. Should we be worried with his course of actions on overcoming certain legislative decisions? We must not let any liberal views hinder our quest for fair health care.

Obamacare does not hold the values that health care legislation should, and ultimately failed us. We can’t jump to any conclusions since it is unknown what the phone call between Trump and Schumer exactly entailed. It is unclear Trump’s proposition and Schumer’s response; however, Republicans were nonetheless bewildered by Trump’s doing.

A well-informed Republican stated, “It codifies the Rs’ failure on repeal/replace and shows the President can move without hesitation or ideological impediment to make a deal with the Dems. It depresses R base turnout in the midterms, as Trump voters are further disconnected from the Congressional wing.”

We must trust our beloved president and know that he has our concerns at the forefront of every decision. Even if he is speaking with Democratic leaders, he knows how important our health care is and he wouldn’t commit to any decisions that upset America.