SHOCKING: Top Dem Fundraiser Arrested For Multiple Racist Gun Crimes

On Tuesday, veteran Democratic fundraiser Matthew Lieberman was charged with multiple felony gun crimes after allegedly firing a handgun and shouting racial slurs at eyewitnesses at two businesses.

Lieberman pointed a handgun at someone at the Amoco gas station on Skinker Boulevard and Highway 40 (Interstate 64) while engaging in hate speech and using multiple racial slurs, just after 11 p.m. Tuesday. according to court documents. He then allegedly fired multiple shots at the building from his car.

Court documents revealed that surveillance cameras showed Lieberman holding the gun, and bullet casings recovered from the scene, match the weapon registered to Lieberman.

Less than 15 minutes later, Lieberman was at the Jack in the Box on Hampton Avenue and it was a similar story, he was shouting racial slurs at the maintenance workers. He then fired a gun several times from a Mercedes sedan, the documents say.

The owner of Grease Masters, John Remstedt, a company that cleans kitchen exhaust hoods, wrote a Facebook post saying his workers were attacked and shot at while working overnight at the Hampton Avenue restaurant on Tuesday.

“My crew is fine, just a little shook up,” he wrote. He did not return requests for comment.

Lieberman was arrested on Wednesday and is facing charges of unlawful use of a firearm and armed criminal action. One weapons charge includes a hate crime enhancement, with officers reporting that Lieberman’s “conduct and use of epithets indicate his actions to be motivated by race.” His bail is set at $250,000.

Lieberman, a white man, heads two fundraising firms: Majority Strategies LLC, and RAL Strategic Investment Group LLC, and has been a major fundraiser for Democratic causes in Missouri.

This is disgusting, and Lieberman deserves to spend some time behind bars for this, he could have easily hit and killed an innocent bystander and his language is unacceptable.