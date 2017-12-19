SHOCKING: Tom Hanks Goes Full Rogue Against Trump

Tom Hanks is no longer the beloved Forest Gump actor as he had to throw his hat into the political ring, alienating half the people who love his work.

America at this point is becoming very divided down the middle, right and left, Republican and Democrat, it has been like this for a while, but it’s more pronounced in 2017. For years public figures stayed out of the political fray because for one, most of them aren’t involved in politics and don’t know what’s going on, and two, the don’t want to upset one side by siding heavily with the other.

Tom Hanks for the majority of his career has steered clear of talking politics and it has served him well. Even when Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election, Hanks said: “We’ll all be OK,” and “I hope the president-elect does such a great job that I vote for his reelection in four years.” Hanks changed his tone however.

“We are going to be all right because we constantly get to tell the world who we are. We constantly get to define ourselves as Americans. We do have the greatest country in the world. We move at a slow pace. We have the greatest country in the world because we are always moving towards a more perfect union,” he said shortly after the election.

Now, suddenly, Hanks is an expert on American history and an outspoken opponent of All Things Trump — even comparing him to Richard Nixon.