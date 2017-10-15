SHOCKING: Smut Peddler Porn Magnate Offers $10 Million For Dirt On “Illegitimate” Trump

Nothing smells of desperation like a porn king offering $10 million for some incriminating information to get president Trump impeached. Larry Flynt, the 74-year-old creator of Hustler Magazine, appears to be offering a $10 million reward “for information leading to the impeachment and removal from office of Donald J. Trump.”

In October Flynt offered a $1 million reward for negative information on Trump, interesting that it didn’t work right? and Trump is now president, so he had to up the ante a little to $10 million. That failed effort was after “scandalous” evidence of “verifiable video footage or audio recordings for use prior to the November 8 election clearly showing Donald Trump engaging in illegal activity or acting in a sexually demeaning or derogatory manner,” according to the New York Post.

In the statement recently released by Larry Flynt was complaints over the electoral college system, claiming it’s flawed and the reason Trump is in office, he went as far as to say that Trumps administration is “illegitimate”.

As for reasoning for why Trump needed to be impeached, Flynt suggests that his handling of the James Comey situation, and Charleston, Va situation is enough for him to be impeached. If that is all it takes for a president to be impeached, I don’t think any president would make it a full term. On top of those reasons for Trumps impeachment, Flynt also tried to pass off “telling hundreds of bald-faced lies” and a “complete ignorance of world affairs” as legitimate points to be used for impeachment.

This is a last ditch, desperation attempt by a porn peddler to get Trump impeached, and yet again, it’s not going to work. This is a prime example of somebody in a glass house, who has no business throwing stones, but just couldn’t help themselves.