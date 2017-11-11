SHOCKING: Here Is How NYC Subway System Handled Its Most Urgent Threat… Transgenders

This of all the most pressing issues that face the New York city subway system, from train break downs, to hoards of the homeless living on the platforms and tracks, to rats, to sanitation, to you name it, there is a million legitimate problems facing the NYC subway system.

So guess which problem they decided to tackle first? the words “ladies and gentleman.”

Apparently the most pressing of the issues listed is the fact that the conductor says “ladies and gentleman” which conductors are now ordered not to say in an effort to not offend any snowflakes on the train.

Instead, staffers have been told they must use gender neutral words like riders, passengers, and everyone according to a memorandum obtained exclusively by the Post.

“Please don’t use any greeting other than these,” the memo reads.

Subway workers say political correctness has derailed the nation’s largest subway system.

“They are trying to be politically correct,” one worker told the Post. “They are acknowledging that they have some transgender riders. They don’t want to offend anyone.”

Is this not going a bit too far? in a system like the New York City subway which is rampant with problems, the fact that somebody could walk past all those homeless people and rats and wait in an inefficient, slow line, then take offense and desire change after being address as “Ladies and Gentleman” is selfish and ridiculous.

If it’s just gender pronouns that everybody takes offense to, what if the conductor just yelled down the train “you people?” would that be better? would that offend less people and make everybody feel more comfortable?

These conductors have a million things to worry about, and to put this at the top of their priority list is a mistake, it’s unnecessary and it’s catering to the soft PC crowd.