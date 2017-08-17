SHOCKING: Massive Conspiracy Behind Liberal Charlottesville “Random” Witness Revealed

Mainstream media interviewed a “random” witness who said he was attending to the victims, as well as performing CPR during the Charlottesville riot. This “random” witness turned out not to be so unpredictable after all.

As reported by Conservative Fighters, a State Department employee Brennan Gilmore with known ties to billionaire George Soros was the actual eyewitness. Gilmore previously received $375,000 from Soros during the campaign that he worked as chief of staff to Tom Perriello when running for Virginia Governor. Gilmore also spent 15 years in the Central Africa Republic, Congo, Sudan, Tunisia, and Sierra Leone working as a foreign service officer, and he was also involved in the Kony 2012 operation.

Unfortunately it seems that the State Department has erased all sources to Gilmore. However, Journalist Scott Creighton has promised to look further into Brennan Gilmore’s background to see what he can find.

“I will do some research on the suspect and publish it a little later but right now I wanted to share with you some things I found out about Brennan Gilmore, the former State Department employee who just HAPPENED to be at the exact right place at the exact right time already filming with his camera to capture the entire event from beginning to end.” Creighton continued, “And he just HAPPENED to have the pre-approved establishment message canned and ready to go for a CNN interview on the scene. Funny, his video hadn’t gone viral yet and CNN was already interviewing him? What a coincidence there, huh? Notice he says the counter-protesters were ‘peaceful.’ I guess that means Soros’ ANTIFA provocateurs had been told to avoid that particular march. Also, notice he equates ‘alt-right’ with ‘terrorists’ and ‘racists’ with ease.”

Once again it would appear that mainstream media is using a tragedy such as Charlottesville for leverage in order to push their liberal agendas forward. We know this because the “random” witness was obviously an intentional mouthpiece for them.

