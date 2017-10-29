SHOCKING: Look What Fusion GPS Is Fighting Like Crazy To Keep Secret

Confirmation came down this week that the Trump-Russia dossier has been completely fabricated and paid for by the Clinton foundation and the Democratic National Committee.

The story doesn’t end there either. Fusion GPS, an oppo-research firm is well known for shady election practices, this DNC dossier is just the first bombshell to drop.

We now know where Fusion got some of its cash, but the next question is how the firm used it. With whom did it work beyond former British spy Christopher Steele ? Whom did it pay? Who else was paying it?

The answers we are looking for are within Fusions bank records. For months now, Fusions has been dodging inquiries about who they have had as clients, despite pressure from the media and the public.

So why did the firm suddenly insist that middleman law firm Perkins Coie release Fusion from confidentiality agreements, and spill the beans on who hired it?

Clearly there is a secret Fusion cares about keeping more than the DNC-dossier news, and that something important, something that would be groundbreaking if it got out, is in those bank records. Fusion releasing the client names was a last ditch effort by them to appease the intelligence committee, which recently issued subpoenas to obtain Fusion’s bank records, and was close to getting them, until Fusion filed suit later in the week.

The release was also likely aimed at currying favor with the court, given Fusion’s otherwise weak legal case. The judge could rule as early as Friday morning.

I can’t imagine what information Fusion might have that is more damning than the Clintons funding the Trump-Russian dossier, but whatever the secret is, i’m sure we’ll find out within the next few weeks.