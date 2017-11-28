SHOCKING: Here Are The Last Words McCain Told Trump Before Killing Obamacare Repeal

Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona used the word “insanity” to describe his Senate colleagues’ campaign to repeal and replace Obamacare this summer. McCain also reportedly told Trump he was “sorry” he couldn’t vote to repeal the god awful healthcare bill.

Like most all senators, Trump called McCain to try to secure his vote for the bill, to which McCain responded by saying: “I thank you, Mr. President, for your involvement,” McCain told Trump minutes before he shot down the party’s last attempt to overhaul Obamacare. “I cannot vote for something called Skinny Repeal. I can’t do it. I didn’t even see the bill until today. I mean, this is insanity. I appreciate the call and now I have to go vote, and I’m sorry.”

The “Skinny repeal” as it has been called, failed 51-49, with McCain, along with GOP Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine, voting no, critical votes that went the other way.

Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn reportedly told reporters before the senate even voted on the bill that he thought it had no chance of passing. The skinny repeal was the republican senates last push to repeal Obamacare and it was more expected to be something to create conversation about the bill.

Republicans have moved on to try to fix tax reform, as Obamacare is proving to be a difficult task to tackle given the pushback from Democrats, and likelihood of successfully passing a bill that repeals and replaces Obamacare in 2017 looks rather low.

Congress should remain relatively busy the end of the year as Congress must deal with the budget in December along with a host of other legislative issues.

Hopefully in the future, Trump and the DOJ can get something done without democrats protecting the god awful bills that were passed under the Obama administration.