SHOCKING: Kellogg Foundation’s Huge Donations To Soros And Clintons’ Pro-Socialist Organizations Exposed

Did you know that the Kellogg Foundation happens to be one of the biggest sponsors of liberalism in the country? Reportedly the endowed institution donated an unsettling amount of money to the pro-socialist, left-wing organizations associated with George Soros and the Clintons.

A recent found report uncovered that “The W.K. Kellogg Foundation is currently the seventh-largest philanthropy in the U.S. in terms of dollars, according to a 2016 analysis of the foundation. In 2015, the last year for which its IRS filings are available, the foundation distributed nearly 2,000 grants totaling $268,065,253. It ended the year with $448,430,564 in assets.”

It has also been discovered that the company gave millions of dollars to the National Council of La Raza, which is a Mexican organization comprised of nationalists whose goal is to recover their land in the southwestern United States for Mexico. The Kellogg Foundation donated $2,400,000 to La Raza in 2015 and stated that it was for “general operating support.”

Michael Volpe of Conservative Review stated, “It supports trendy, left-wing causes that contend America is a hopelessly racist country, along with groups that wage war on the free markets that the great capitalist Kellogg championed while alive. Kellogg would naturally approve of the foundation’s modern-day funding of hospitals, community centers, and children’s welfare organizations. But he never used his foundation to promote his politics which were apparently right of center for his times.”

“The Center for American Progress (CAP) — the left-wing think tank started by Clinton loyalists John Podesta and Harold Ickes — has taken in more than $5 million from Kellogg since 2013,” according to Capital Research.

. . . But wait, there have been even more donations made by the Kellogg Foundation including:

W.K. Kellogg, who passed away in 1951, would be so incredibly disturbed by how his company is operating.

