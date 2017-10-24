SHOCKING: Immigrant Earns US Citizenship And… Doesn’t Know How To Read Nor Write

Southern California resident and former illegal immigrant, Jovita Mendez doesn’t speak English. She can’t read or write in any language, not even her native language of Spanish. This week however, she succeeded in becoming a U.S. citizen.

“I didn’t think that I would be able to accomplish this, but I did it,” Mendez told NBC 7 in Spanish, holding back tears after being naturalized in a ceremony alongside 700 immigrants in downtown San Diego on Wednesday.

“I did it because my kids are here. They told me I needed to do this for myself, to have a future here,” she added. “I’m happy.”

Mendez is originally from Mexico but has been living in the U.S. illegally for 20 years and has managed not to learn to read or write in English that entire time. “I don’t know how to read, I don’t know how to write,” Mendez explained.

Until recently, she had never had the confidence to take the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) naturalization test, which consists of 10 civics questions randomly selected from a list of 100 questions. To pass the test, the applicant must get at least 6 questions correct, they are encouraged to study all 100 questions prior to attempting the test.

Encouraged by her children, Mendez decided to take the test. She took classes led by local Maribel Solache.

“She’s a special case. She doesn’t know how to read or write,” Solache told NBC 7. “When she came to me, she was filled with insecurities and fear. She didn’t know how to tell me that she couldn’t read or write.”

Because of her age and time spent in the U.S. Mendez was allowed to take the test orally in her native language. Should we allow illegal immigrants who have been here so long such an easy pass to citizenship? Shouldn’t they be required to be able to at least read and write?