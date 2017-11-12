SHOCKING: Illegals Can Now Take Unlawful Refuge In America’s Churches

A New York based non-profit, Church World Services, presses for amnesty and opposes much of President Donald Trump’s border crackdowns, despite having knowledge of illegal immigrants who have sought sanctuary within America’s churches over the years.

Churches have become the safe haven for illegal immigrants.

From The Associated Press: “Amanda Morales sees her children off to school each day from the entrance of a gothic church, but she won’t even venture onto the sidewalk for fear of what may happen if she leaves the building where she has been a virtual prisoner for more than two months. Morales has been living in two small rooms of the Holyrood Episcopal Church at the northern edge of Manhattan since August, shortly after immigration authorities ordered her deported to her homeland of Guatemala.”

She ran to the church for protection, and has been staying there to avoid deportation since, taking advantage of a law that exists for more of a courtesy to the church, to not arrest people inside.

Helping illegals stay in America is not a biblical deed. Churches may point to passages like this one, in Exodus, which states, “You shall not wrong a sojourner or oppress him,” or this one, in Hebrews — “Do not neglect to show hospitality to strangers, for thereby some have entertained angels unawares.” And churches may take such passages to mean, hey — we’ve got to hide illegals and help them break man’s laws in favor of God’s commands.

Why is it that our Churches are being put under the strain of watching illegal immigrants, when they could be housing a veteran for a couple weeks to help them get back on their feet? The humanitarian efforts of the church shouldn’t be forced on illegal immigrants just because they have found out how to take advantage of the situation.