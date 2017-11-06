SHOCKING: Illegal Immigrants Found… Hiding In Drainage Tunnel!

Border control agents, and illegal aliens are continuing to be put at risk by the hazardous techniques used by human smugglers to bring people across. Just recently, in Al Paso, Texas, agents witnessed four people exiting out of a storm drain, agents suspected they might be crossing over illegally so they engaged.

After determining that they were indeed illegal immigrants, the border patrol called in the “Confined Space Entry Team” (CSET), to search the remainder of the storm drain and connecting tunnels to make sure nobody was hiding in the tunnel or they didn’t lose anybody that was still coming through.

After the CSET team arrived and searched through the drain for over an hour and a half, the agents confirmed nobody else was in the drain and the area was secured.

The initial four illegal aliens that were detained were deemed in good health and transported to the Santa Teresa Border Patrol Station for processing.

This incident comes just days after a very similar incident, when more illegal immigrants were detained after being discovered coming through a storm drain in downtown El Paso.

In that case, one woman had suffered a broken ankle while traversing through the storm drain and was unable to get through the confined area. An agent had to carry the woman on his back while crawling through the drain on his knees and hands.

These latest attempts by human smugglers are getting more daring, and more dangerous. Traveling through storm drains for what could end up being days, with women and small children as well as whatever supplies you are brining with you is incredibly dangerous.

Not only could you suffer bodily harm that could be serious, like a broken ankle, but disease and sickness is also a factor after climbing out a sewer drain.