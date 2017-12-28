SHOCKING: Howard Dean Claims Trump Is “Running A Criminal Entreprise” Out Of The WH

Former Democratic National Committee Chairman Howard Dean said President Trump is “running a criminal enterprise” out of the White House.

During a segment an MSNBC host said Trump is “constantly vacationing to promote his own properties.”

“The promotion is extraordinary. There hasn’t been a president in my lifetime that’s done anything like this,” Dean said in response.

“In the beginning, the constitutional business about the emoluments clause, which is you’re not supposed to take foreign money to influence your policy, it didn’t bother me, I thought it was a far-flung argument — I’m not an attorney.”

But Dean said it is clear that Trump or his staff are “shaking down foreign governments who have moved their events to his hotel in Washington at somebody’s request in order to get favors.”

“I think he’s running a criminal enterprise out of the White House and I think that’s what Bob Mueller’s on the track of,” Dean said.

Earlier this month a judge dismissed a lawsuit stemming from a liberal watchdog organization, claiming that Trump violated the emoluments clause, which prevents federal officials from accepting money or aid from foreign governments.

another similar watchdog group, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, filed a similar law suit earlier this year claiming that Trump was not fully divested from Trump businesses and he is receiving “cash and favors from foreign governments, through guests and events at his hotels, leases in his buildings, and valuable real estate deals abroad.”

Democrats have been very critical of the fact that Trump spends a decent amount of time on Trump properties, even though he is completely divested from the properties. They argue that it bring publicity to his properties that is unfair. So because Trump formerly owned a ton of hotels, he is no longer allowed to visit those hotels even though he no longer owns them?