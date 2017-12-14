SHOCKING: Fusion GPS Confirms Engaging Top DOJ Official’s Wife To Investigate POTUS
by ago0
The co-founder of Fusion GPS, the organization partially responsible for the Trump-Russian dossier, confirmed in court filings on Tuesday that he met last year with Justice Department official Bruce Ohr and hired Ohr’s wife to help with the opposition research firm’s investigation of Donald Trump.
Glenn Simpson said in a declaration filed in federal court in Washington, D.C. that he met “at [Ohr’s] request” weeks after the presidential election. Simpson stated that Ohr, who recently held the position of deputy assistant attorney general, sought the meeting “to discuss our findings regarding Russia and the election.”
Simpson also disclosed the fact that Fusion GPS hired Ohr’s wife, Nellie, to serve as a subcontractor on Trump related work.
Trump defenders have seized on the Ohr’s relationship with Fusion GPS. Trump attorney Jay Sekulow cited the revelations to call for a second special counsel.