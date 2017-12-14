SHOCKING: Fusion GPS Confirms Engaging Top DOJ Official’s Wife To Investigate POTUS

The co-founder of Fusion GPS, the organization partially responsible for the Trump-Russian dossier, confirmed in court filings on Tuesday that he met last year with Justice Department official Bruce Ohr and hired Ohr’s wife to help with the opposition research firm’s investigation of Donald Trump.

Glenn Simpson said in a declaration filed in federal court in Washington, D.C. that he met “at [Ohr’s] request” weeks after the presidential election. Simpson stated that Ohr, who recently held the position of deputy assistant attorney general, sought the meeting “to discuss our findings regarding Russia and the election.”

Simpson also disclosed the fact that Fusion GPS hired Ohr’s wife, Nellie, to serve as a subcontractor on Trump related work.

Trump defenders have seized on the Ohr’s relationship with Fusion GPS. Trump attorney Jay Sekulow cited the revelations to call for a second special counsel.

In his declaration, Simpson referred to Nellie Ohr as “a former government official expert in Russian matters” who Fusion GPS hired “to help our company with its research and analysis of Mr. Trump.”

The government position that Simpson is referring to is not clear, however a 2010 Justice Department report shows that Ohr worked at that time as a researcher for Open Source Works, the CIA’s in-house open source research shop.

The Ohrs and Simpson were part of a Justice Department working group put together in 2010 to investigate organized crime.

Ohr still works with the Justice Department, but almost all of his responsibilities have been stripped. He remains as director of Justice Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force.

Every detail surrounding the investigation into the alleged Trump-Russian collusion is collapsing in on itself and creating a story and a narrative that is harder and harder to believe. Democrats just can’t seem to put together an investigative team without it falling apart.