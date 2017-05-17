Shocking Evidence Leaks That Proves Obama Was Doing Something Sickening

In a recent appearance on Fox News, Judge Andrew Napolitano appeared to discuss allegations that Senator Rand Paul and another senator were under surveillance by the Obama administration. Napolitano shocked the nation when he asserted that Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia told him Barack Obama had put the highest court under surveillance.

“Justice Scalia told me that he often thought the court was being surveilled,” Napolitano said. “If they had to unmask Senator Paul’s name to reveal a conversation he was having with a foreign agent and the foreign agent was hostile to the United States they can do that.”

“That’s not what he’s talking about,” he continued. “They’re talking about unmasking him when he’s having a conversation with his campaign manager when he’s running in the Republican primary.”

Napolitano went on to say that Obama could be subpoenaed to testify if he saw the unmasked intelligence.

