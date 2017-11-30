SHOCKING: Conyers WON’T Resign, Claims One Of His Attorneys

by Kevin ago0

Surprise, surprise, Conyers has come out and publicly stated that he has no desire to resign in light of the recent allegations of sexual indiscretion from female coworkers. After referring to Conyers as an “icon” on “Meet the Press,” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi spoke to one of Conyer’s accusers, then issued a statement saying she believed the accusations and described them as “unacceptable and disappointing.”

On Tuesday evening, a former spokesman for Conyers gave the public what might be the weakest defense of his former employer of all time. he is claiming that Conyers would often change inside his office, so staffers would sometimes walk in on him while he was changing. Maybe lock your door? Don’t change your clothes at work? This is like your son telling you that he didn’t punch your other son, he was just holding out his fist and then the other son ran into his fist! It’s totally different!

 

Though there’s been talk of trying to force Conyers out, on Wednesday, the AP reported that Conyers isn’t planning on going anywhere, at least according to an attorney.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

