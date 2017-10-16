SHOCKING: You Can Now Be Arrested There If You “Offend” A Muslim Online

The Times revealed through figured obtained by the Freedom of Information Act that 3,395 people across 29 forces were arrested last under section 127 of the Communications Act 2003, which makes it illegal to intentionally “cause annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another”, in 2016.

This is just the reported figure as well, the real figure is likely a lot higher as thirteen police stations refused to report the number and two did not provide useable data.

Around have of these investigations were abandoned before they even made it to court, which a lot of critics of the law say is because the law is too strict with what language it considers to be in violation of citizens freedom of speech.

Nevertheless, many online police forces have massively stepped up their focus on so-called “trolls”, with the number of arrests by West Midlands Police having increased by an astonishing 877 per cent since 2014.

Home secretary Amber Rudd also just announced a specialized national police hub that is designed to focus on online hate, so this number will surely increase dramatically, this is the end of freedom of speech on the internet.

Jim Killock, executive director of the Open Rights Group, said: “the problem is ‘grossly offensive’ is not something you should normally be prosecuted for. It’s not showing harm to other people. It’s not showing that somebody is being … attacked or threatened.”

Its interesting that a vast majority of the people being arrested on charges of online hate are white people for online crimes against minorities, but when it’s the other way around, authorities are appearing reluctant to investigate people such as Nadia Chan, the self-described Islamist who was revealed as having made a number of deeply racist remarks about white people on social media after an appearance on public broadcaster Channel 4.

It’s only deeply offensive when it’s a white person saying something derogatory towards a minority, whether in jest or not, but the other way around? I guess it’s ok.