Shocking Announcement About Willie Nelson… Please Pray

As fans are praying for Willie Nelson’s quick recovery, they fear what is to come.

Billboard reported that 84-year-old Nelson had to cut his concert short on Sunday night because he was experiencing breathing problems. He was only in the beginning parts of his show when he exited the stage during the performance at the USANA Amphitheatre in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Worried fans were relieved to find out that their idol was doing much better via a Twitter post:

This year there have been numerous rumors about the state of Willie Nelson’s health; especially because he has had no choice but to cancel a number of tour dates due to a peculiar illness that he never revealed to the public.

“I got up two or three times in the last couple of years and read the paper where I’d passed away, so I just wanted to let ’em know that’s a lot of horses–t” Nelson has previously said.

The best thing we can do right now is keep Willie in our thoughts and prayers!