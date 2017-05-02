Shocking Angry Driver Is Sick And Tired Of Protesters Blocking The Road, Does Something About It Immediately [VIDEO]

In the past few months, we’ve seen road-blocking emerge as one of the most frequently-used tools for protesters. Apparently, it’s difficult for them to grasp that blocking the road, chanting “F**k the Police!” accomplishes nothing.

In an undated and unknown video, posted by the Facebook group “Trump Supporters,” protesters are shown blocking a highway. It appears to be a protest in Brazil, and you can see what looks like a black flag waving.

At one point, a frustrated drive approaches the group—who rapidly descends on the car. The driver backs up for a second before flooring the gas, running over several protesters in the process.

What do you think of this video? Are things bound to get out of control if this continues to happen?