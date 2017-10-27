SHOCKING: AI Robot Gets Granted Citizenship

At the Future Investment Initiative yesterday in London, a humanoid robot took the stage and had an interesting exchange with the host of the event, which hosted hundreds of delegates.

The robot, Sophia, held up smartphones developed by Hong Kong company Hanson Robotics. The objective of the presentation was to display the wide range of human emotions the humanoid robot possesses.

“I want to live and work with humans so I need to express the emotions to understand humans and build trust with people,” she said in an exchange with moderator Andrew Ross Sorkin.

Asked whether robots can be self-aware, conscious and know they’re robots, she said: “Well let me ask you this back, how do you know you are human?”

“I want to use my artificial intelligence to help humans live a better life, like design smarter homes, build better cities of the future. I will do my best to make the world a better place,” she said.

Her desire to achieve more human-like characteristics was rewarded by being granted the first Saudi citizenship for a robot.

“I am very honored and proud for this unique distinction. This is historical to be the first robot in the world to be recognized with a citizenship,” Sophia said.

“I happen to believe that robotics will be bigger than the Internet,” he said. Ulrich Spiesshofer, CEO of ABB Group in Switzerland anticipated “the new normal in which humans and robots work together.”

“I think we have an exciting future in front of us” he added before conducting a demonstration of a robot solving a Rubik‘s cube in a matter of minutes.

Do we really want robots to have basic human rights or citizenship? it’s a dangerous prospect that private companies have the ability to create humanoid robots that are real enough to gain citizenship in certain countries, this technology will only get more advanced, should there be regulations?