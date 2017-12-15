SHOCKING: According To NYT Report, Trump Lied Almost 10 Times More In 10 Months Than Obama In 8 Years Of Presidency

In a recent, and very bold claim made by the New York Times analysts claim that over the eight years Obama was in office, he only told a total of 18 lies.

They went on to compare the trustworthiness of Obama and Trump, claiming that “In his first 10 months in office, [Trump] has told 103 separate untruths, many of them repeatedly. Obama told 18 over his entire eight-year tenure.”

On the list are some of Obama’s most well-known whoppers, including “If you like your health care plan, you’ll be able to keep your health care plan,” and that he “didn’t set a red line” on Syria’s use of chemical weapons.

By contrast, fact-checker Politifact ruled that over the course of his presidency, Obama made 43 “false” statements and 48 “mostly false” statements. Politifact also identified 7 “pants on fire” statements, which are falsehoods that are “not accurate and make a ridiculous claim.”

This lie analysis by The New York Times is utterly meaningless, basically just a stat they fabricated to further the narrative in the liberal media that Trump is a liar. What is the criteria for a lie or a falsehood? Is it stating a fact that is untrue? Or is it making a promise and not coming through on that promise? Because if it’s the latter, there is no way Obama is sitting at just 18.

The media has become much more about pop culture popularity contests as opposed to reporting on real news. They just make up the statistics they want to to further the argument they have, and they focus on reporting things that present Trump unfavorably, as opposed to reporting news.

A great example is when CNN was doing a segment on Trump’s eating habits and his health instead of coving the pipe bomb terror attack that was happening in the New York City subway at the time.