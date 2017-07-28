SHE’S DONE: Wasserman Schultz’s Aide Linked With The Murder Of Seth Rich Reveal Hannity And Geraldo

The FBI recently broke into the home of Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s former IT employee and confiscated smashed hard drives. According to Geraldo Rivera and Sean Hannity, there is likely more to the story of Imran Awan than it seems.

In fact, they think he may have been the one who leaked Hillary’s information to WikiLeaks.

“Well, now you have a possible suspect,” Rivera began. “Here’s the corrupt IT guy standing on the shoulders of Debbie Wasserman Schultz arrested at the airport trying to flee, charged with stealing hundreds of thousands, maybe millions, of dollars.”

“What if he was the source to WikiLeaks? He has all the passwords. He has all the information. This is a huge story,” Rivera continued. “Everyone assumed it was the Russians who hacked the DNC and then gave WikiLeaks the emails.”

For a long time people thought Seth Rich was the person who leaked the information, but the suspect was murdered in a ‘botched robbery.’ Nothing was stolen in the mysterious attack.

“Assange told me personally five times that it wasn’t a state or Russia,” Hannity said of the WikiLeaks Founder. “If you can prove disgruntled Democrats were the leakers and not the Russians, as Julian Assange has said…doesn’t that blow the whole thing out of the water?”