Sheriff Grants Sanctuary For Illegals, Texas Major Immediately Serves Up Some Hard Justice

Last Friday, newly-elected Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez announced that her department will not be cooperating with federal immigration authorities. She was met with immediate backlash from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

“As sheriff, your primary duty is to ensure the safety of the residents of Travis County,” Abbott wrote in a letter address to Hernandez. “However, your recent policy directive betrays your oath and the residents of Travis County.”

“I strongly urge you to reverse that policy before its effective date of February 1, 2017,” he continued. “This is not a pronouncement of sound public policy; it is a dangerous game of political Russian roulette—with the lives of Texans at stake.”

Abbott also warned that if Hernandez does not reverse her policy, she could lose vital funding and be faced with “stiffer penalties.” KVUE reports the county would also lose out on Criminal Justice Division grant money.

Sarah Eckhardt, a local judge, says the effects of the cut would mostly be held by the county’s juvenile justice system.

“It hits the sheriff’s office very little at all,” she said. “It hits the county attorney’s office, the district attorney’s office, the civil court system and the juvenile probation system. It hardly touches the sheriff’s department.”

In her statement, Eckhardt did not mention the risks local children would face if Hernandez moves forward with her sanctuary policies despite warnings.

“Under your reckless policy, for example, dangerous criminal aliens convicted of felonies like murder; aggravated assault; human trafficking, including child sex trafficking; aggravated kidnapping; inducing sexual performance by a child or indecency with a child; dangerous gang activities; and the manufacture or delivery of deadly substances … will be turned loose into Travis County without permitting ICE the opportunity to collect them,” Abbott concluded.

What do you think? Does Hernandez need to be held to her oath?