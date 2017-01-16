Sheriff Clarke Shuts Obama Down With Announcement To Take Back Police Force

In a recent interview with Fox News, Sheriff Clarke appeared in a segment to discuss Obama leaving office. He ended up talking about how toxic the mainstream media has been towards police officers in this country.

“You know, I want to thank Fox News, Fox Business News for shedding light on these horrific situations, unlike CNN and MSNBC, which might gloss over it,” Clarke began. “You know, I look at what’s going on with this president. He’s been an echo chamber for this anti-cop sentiment that has given rise to this, Black Lives Matter, where, you know, previously, suspects were content to try to outrun the police, just flee, stay hidden, on the run on the loose. But now they’re shooting first, as this individual did.”

He then addressed Obama’s role in our country’s anti-police sentiment.

“Obama put together this task force trying to transform the profession of policing. He has no idea what it’s like to be a law enforcement officer and how fast these things can happen,” Clarke commented. “He suggests that cops should engage in dialogue first. He suggests less than lethal options before they go to deadly force. How’d that work out for this Orlando officer? She didn’t have a chance to engage in dialogue.”

“She did what she’s trained to do,” Clarke added. “She’s a hero, for heaven’s sake. She went after this individual when she was notified that this guy was wanted. This bastard—and I’m sorry, Lou, but this bastard shot and killed his pregnant girlfriend! This is an example why sometimes, and it’s lawful to do this and it’s justifiable and articulable, you shoot first and you ask questions later!”