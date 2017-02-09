Shep Smith Has Total Breakdown After He Gets Receives Unprecedented Payback [VIDEO]

President Donald Trump has been working hard to keep Americans safe from foreign threats—but the mainstream media doesn’t seem to have an interest in discussing that. Instead, they seem to discredit him at every turn.

At a recent speech at MacDill Air Force Base, Trump discussed the threat of the media’s biased reporting.

“It’s gotten to appoint where it’s not even being reported, and in many cases the very, very dishonest press doesn’t want to report it,” Trump commented. “They have their reasons and you understand that.”

Fox News anchor Shep Smith quickly used this comment in a disrespectful rant against Trump on live TV—even calling him a liar.

“The president’s assertion is false,” Shep argued. “The White House knows that it was false or could have learned that it was false with a quick Google check, but either did not do so or decided not to tell the truth.”

In response to a list of 78 terror attack that the country’s mainstream media either failed to report or underreported, Shep said, “Fox News properties covered all of the major ones and at least 79% of all mentioned.”

Of course, Shep’s claim acknowledges that the network failed to report 21% of terrorist attacks.

