Shep Smith Runs His Dirty Mouth At Trump, And Immediately Gets Slammed With Brutal Wakeup Call

Fox News host Shep Smith has just proven just how little respect he has for President Donald Trump he is by bashing him on live television. As you can imagine, that did not go over well with Fox News fans.

Smith reportedly told his fellow host Chris Wallace that he finds it amusing that Trump spoke out against anonymous sources this week, when reports from news anchors at the White House for a luncheon feature sources that were not identified. Anchors at the luncheon reported that a “senior administration official” said the president is open to comprehensive immigration reform that would require compromise from both sides.

“So they’re giving us anonymous sources after they rail on us for using anonymous sources,” Smith joked. “That is hilarious.”

“Don’t use anonymous sources except for the ones we send out to you anonymously,” he added mockingly. “Those anonymous ones are awesome.”

Smith went on to ask Wallace if there was any conflict at the luncheon between Trump and anchors from networks he did not like. Wallace argued that the luncheon was pleasant and that Trump is different in private settings.

Here’s what Fox News fans had to say about Shep’s claims:

“Fire Shep Smith,” @EchoFiveOne tweeted. “He thinks his opinions are the news…and his opinions are consistently moronic.”

“@foxnews Shep. Smith might as well work for a race car team,” @1gundog added. “Lately he’s been in a constant left-hand turn. Every program. Unwatchable.”

“@oreillyfactor Bill why don’t you send Shep Smith to CNN where he belongs,” @cherimathhews99 tweeted. “I can not stand to listen to his constant negativity.”