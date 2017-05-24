Shep Smith Learns The Hard Way What Happens When He Runs His Fat Mouth At Trump

On Monday, Fox News host Shep Smith made a desperate attempt to mock Donald Trump for confirming that he accidentally gave Israeli intel to Russia.

While holding a press conference in Israel with Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump said he had “never mentioned the word or the name Israel” while speaking with Russian officials Sergei Lavrov and Sergey Kislyak in the now-infamous Oval Office meeting.

“That’s not what they reported,” Smith began. “The Washington Post newspapers and others reported on the sharing of the intelligence. None ever claimed the president identified the source as an Israeli…though apparently he just did.”

Smith went on to criticize Trump, alleging that the intelligence almost ISIS could have allowed Russians to figure out the source of information. One again, Fox News fans blasted Smith for yet another anti-Trump rant.