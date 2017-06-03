Shep Smith Gets Silenced With Brutal Force After Running His Fat Mouth At Trump

Shep Smith, a popular Fox News host, in a bizarre turn of events, spoke out against Donald Trump’s administration today. He did so by slamming White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer for refusing to put the bombshell Jared Kushner contacts with the Russia story to rest.

Smith had to learn the hard way though, you don’t go against our president. Smith immediately saw the blowback as a result of the unfounded insults!

While talking to Politico reporter Josh Gerstein, Smith said that Spicer still hasn’t denied reports that Kushner held inappropriate meetings with Russians.

“Remember how they found out about it in the first place,” Smith asked, according to Raw Story. “Yeah a leak, But how? Here’s how they found out — they were monitoring the Russians. While they are monitoring the Russians, as the story goes, all of a sudden there’s Jared Kushner. There they are discussing a backchannel that doesn’t involve the United States equipment but Russian equipment.”

“If that didn’t happen, if Jared Kushner wasn’t trying to hide things from the United States, then why would he do that?” he continued. “If he didn’t do that, please deny it so we can move on. That opportunity was given today in the White House press briefing.”

Conservatives immediately took to Twitter to call him out: