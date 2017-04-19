Should Shep Smith Get Fired For This Type Of Behavior?

In yet another delusional segment, Fox News anchor Shepard Smith attempted to label President Trump as a “hypocrite” for attacking Syria with missiles. To support his baseless argument, Smith pointed to past tweets from 2013.

“We should stay the hell out of Syria, the ‘rebels’ are just as bad as the current regime. WHAT WILL WE GET FOR OUR LIVES AND $ BILLIONS? ZERO,” Trump tweeted.

“What will we get for bombing Syria besides more debt and possible long-term conflict? Obama needs Congressional approval,” Trump added at the time, before concluding, “President Obama, do not attack Syria there is no upside and tremendous downside. Save your ‘powder’ for another (and more important) day!”

Smith can try to manipulate these tweets as much as he wants, but he’s missing out on one very important element: context.

“There are certainly risks in this matter. But there is nothing to say that the Syrians might, instead of not acting again, act again to draw the United States in,” Smith argued.

“Something has happened since those utterings which you just mentioned,” guest General Keane pushed back. “The fact is the election was held and on January 20th, this person became president of the United States.”

“I think what you’re seeing here frankly is someone who feels a sense of accountability and responsibility as the president of the United States, knowing he has the power to stop the horrendous act that’s taken place, to do something about it based on the moral underpinnings of this great country of ours and other God-fearing people in the world,” Keane continued. “He’s now president. He’s no longer a guy like me sitting on the outside rendering opinions.”