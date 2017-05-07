Shep Smith Complains About Going Through ‘Hell’ When He Came Out Of The Closet

Recently, Fox News’s Shepard Smith opened up about his homosexuality in a way he never has before, stating that for a long time he felt there were too many consequences to talking about it.

Shep says he never hid his sexuality, but admits to avoiding questions because he feared the outcomes.

“A. You’re going to hell for it. B. You’ll never have any friends again. C. What are you going to tell your family? And by the way, you’re on television on the craziest conservative network on Earth,” said Smith.

“That will probably put you in front of a brick wall. Of course, none of that was true, but that’s how it felt,” said Smith.

Smith went on to discuss Roger Ailes and the treatment he actually received from the network.

“Someone asked me if Roger Ailes had been abusive to me, and I said, ‘No. He was always good to me,’ and that was the truth. And when I told the truth, I guess it was considered that I outed myself. I didn’t even think about it because I didn’t think I was in,” said Smith.

“I don’t think about it,” Smith said of his homosexuality. “It’s not a thing. I go to work. I manage a lot of people. I cover the news. I deal with holy hell around me. I go home to the man I’m in love with.”