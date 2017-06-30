Shep Smith Betrays Fox News For CNN… This Is Grounds For Termination

Although many Fox News reporters questioned whether Donald Trump would make it to the finish line of the 2016 presidential campaign, the majority of them eventually gave him their support as the Republican Party’s nominee. Of course, Shep Smith was not one of those.

Instead, he has only upped his divisive rhetoric against the President, reaching a new low recently when he defended CNN after they were caught running a fake news story about Trump and Russia. That was before an executive at CNN was busted on tape claiming that the network’s stories about Russia are “mostly bullshit.”

For good reason, Fox News’ Sean Hannity has been aggressively condemning CNN.

“Does @CNN use More FAKE NEWS to COVER UP FAKE NEWS culture? I call total BS Press release by Zucker Stenographer,” Hannity tweeted, before adding, “Hey @Acosta Hey Tell your soon to be fired boss Jeff Zucker to tune in tonight 10 EST Hannity Fox News. Fair and Balanced. I have a message!”

In contrast, Shep Smith actually praised CNN after the whole thing broke.

“It’s like an example of how to do it. If you make a mistake, Journalism 101 says you admit your mistake, you correct it immediately, and you take corrective action,” she said. “That’s what they did.”

RINO Joe Scarborough of MSNBC actually went further, saying, [email protected] has more integrity on its worst day than Donald Trump has on his best.”

