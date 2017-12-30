Sharpton Received Big Donations And Favors From Trump Before He Became President

While today, Rev. Al Sharpton, and Donald Trump are bitter political rivals, it was not always that way as we recently found out.

Apparently Trump and Sharpton were on favorable terms at one point because Donald Trump once donated thousands of dollars to the Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Youth Movement and did personal favors for him, National Review reports.

the two appeared to have a relationship in the 1980’s when Trump was in the process of growing his Atlantic City business. The two were introduced by boxing promoter Don King.

“I wanted Sharpton to meet this guy because he was a giant in the business community and a giant in the human community,” King told National Review. “Trump was a white ally — and he was one of distinction and renown in the business world.”

A source close to Sharpton was quoted stating that the amount that Trump donated to Sharpton’s cause was anywhere from $20,000 – $150,000 dollars, for his National Youth Movement, which became the National Action Network, and for his activism.

He also helped Sharpton’s mistress get into an apartment she wouldn’t have qualified for based on her income, another source said.

“Donald didn’t own this building,” the source said. “But Sharpton asked if he could get his ‘friend,’ who didn’t have credit standards, into the building. Donald accommodated.”

When Sharpton was asked about the money and favors he accepted from Trump however, and if the two at any point had a relationship, Sharpton responded with: “I don’t think we were close,” Sharpton said. “We were relational.”

So Sharpton wasn’t close with Trump, but close enough to accept thousands of dollars and accept personal favors from the man. I wonder what favors Sharpton offered to Trump in return for his money and help? A common thread of Democrats who renounce Trump now is that in the past, they were buddy buddy, it just doesn’t suit them to be now.