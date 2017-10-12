Seth MacFarlane’s Joke On Weinstein Backfires In A Totally Unexpected Way

Seth MacFarlane may have been hiding more than just who the winner at the Academy Awards were in 2013. While announcing the Oscar nominees in 2013, he made a “joke” stating, “Congratulations, you five ladies no longer have to pretend to be attracted to Harvey Weinstein.” Now, a joke or not, that is not something you announce at the Academy Awards.

Did MacFarlane, friend and colleague of Weinstein, know the truth of him sexually harassing these innocent women? It sure seems like it. Although, why would he joke about such serious matter?

MacFarlane released a statement to answer some of your questions:

We can’t say for sure, but Barth is speaking up about the issue and siding with MacFarlane:

To the people slamming Seth for not "doing" anything, please STOP! He stood by me and respected my wishes that he not retaliate in any way. https://t.co/0mlKILP1Gi — Jessica Barth (@_jessicabarth_) October 11, 2017

My friend Seth was respecting my wishes. Please be sensitive to that. https://t.co/0mlKILxqhI — Jessica Barth (@_jessicabarth_) October 11, 2017

Oh my god, seriously!? STOP! He was respecting my decision! And, only after he discussed this with me did he make a statement. — Jessica Barth (@_jessicabarth_) October 11, 2017

To everyone bad mouthing Seth, how about applauding him for being one of FEW men in Hollywood speaking out! @SethMacFarlane — Jessica Barth (@_jessicabarth_) October 11, 2017

