Senior Citizens Cry Relief When Trump Makes Game Changing Announcement

While on the campaign trail, Donald Trump promised to take care of America’s elderly. Just months into his presidency, he is already following through with his promise in a major way—convincing drug companies to lower prices and increase transparency.

When President Trump first took office, he argued that drug companies were “getting away with murder.”

“PhRMA has a lot of lobbies, a lot of lobbyists, a lot of power. And there’s very little bidding on drugs,” Trump commented. “We’re the largest buyer of drugs in the world, and yet we don’t bid properly. We’re going to start bidding. We’re going to save billions of dollars over a period of time.”

In another interview, Trump argued that drug companies are not doing well. He promised to bring down drug prices.

“I am working on a new system where there will be competition in the Drug Industry,” he wrote on Twitter in March. “Pricing for the American people will come way down!”

Just weeks later, two of the largest pharmaceutical firms announced their intentions to lower the cost of their drugs. Sanofi and Regneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. revealed that its new treatment for atopic dermatitis will cost $37,000—down from $50,000. Roche Holdings, AG decrease the price of a multiple sclerosis drug to $65,000, 25% cheaper than their competitor Rebif.

What do you think? Is Trump clearly a man of action?