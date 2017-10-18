IT’S OVER FOR HIM: Senator Menendez’s Futile Attempt To Sneak Out Of His Trial Backfires Harder Than He Expected

New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez’s attempt to get his criminal trial dismissed was rejected by, U.S. District Judge William Walls federal, the judge overseeing the charges against him on Monday. Menendez’s lawyers attempted to argue that the prosecution failed to make it’s case but the judge was not having it.

The defense tried to argue that the prosecutions accusations of wrongdoing were too broad to apply to the narrow definition of corruption in federal law.

The U.S. Supreme Court established in a 2016 case that public officials only violate anti-corruption laws when they accept gifts, payments, or benefits in exchange for a specific and official act, Menedez’s team argued that the government failed to make that connection.

Prosecutors have put forward a “stream of benefits” theory of their case, stating that in exchange for political favors, Menendez was receiving a series of lavish gifts such as vacations and charter flights, and even though the exchange might not line up chronologically, the relationship was still corrupt and illegal.

Though Walls previously expressed skepticism about the prosecution’s theory, he agreed Monday to let the jury decide.

“We are living in a real world of reality and common sense,” Walls said. “The jury will decide whose version of what happened or didn’t happen is more likely than not.

I’m sure the jury will be able to see the relationship for what it really is in this case. It’s difficult to justify how Menedez was able to receive free vacations and plane trips from the same donor over the course of many years, what does Menedez have to offer the donor if not money? Political favors, this is a gross misuse of political power for very selfish reasons, I agree with the people of New Jersey who have overwhelmingly voted that if he’s found guilty, he should be out of office.