Did You See What Obama Did Immediately After Boarding The Plane [LOOK]

Through his presidency, Barack Obama enjoyed taking vacations to Hawaii funded by American taxpayers. Earlier this week, he boarded his jet to make a surprise trip to the Islands once again after meeting with tech executives in San Jose, California.

This is the second trip to Hawaii the former president has been on since December.

The day before he went on a tropical trip, he had a private meeting with billionaire Warren Buffett and his daughter Susie, who refused to comment on what was discussed at the table.

It is unclear what Obama’s plans are on the Island, or whether he will be making public appearances. The trip comes at a time when the former president is under scrutiny for running a shadow government from his home in D.C.

In a piece for the Huffington Post, Sam Stein wrote that Obama “dispatched his team—more than a dozen strong, working out of an office in the West End neighborhood of Washington—to keep tabs on the unreported stories (involving Trump).”

What do you think? Should Obama focus on the ‘Aloha’ life instead of plotting against Trump?