Did you see what Michelle did right after Trump finished with his speech…

Michelle Obama scowled her way through our new presidents first address as commander and chief. You think she could show a little more respect after the dog and pony show her husband put on right? Well I guess not. Obama was as good an example as I think you’ll find of a something smiling through a scowl but at least wasn’t quite SO transparent!

Trump continued, “The people did not share in its wealth. Politicians prospered but the jobs left and the factories closed. The establishment protected itself but not the citizens. Their victories have not been your victories. Their triumphs has not been your triumphs. And while they celebrated in the capital, there was little to celebrate for struggling families all across our land.”

“That all changes right here right now,” he concluded. “This moment is your moment. It belongs to you.”