Did You See What Melania Trump Did Last Night During Meeting With China’s Leaders, Everyone Is Talking About It

This week, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan to their Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach. The meeting was of high importance and Melania handled it with elegance.

She greeted Xi and his wife wearing a beautiful red dress and led them into the formal living room before dinner.

“We’ve had long discussions already, and so far I have gotten nothing, absolutely nothing, but we have developed a friendship—I can see that,” President Trump said during the dinner. “I think long term we are going to have a very, very great relationship and I look very much forward to it.”

Meetings between the two leaders continued into the next day.

It’s refreshing to have Melania Trump is the White House as our First Lady. Do you agree?