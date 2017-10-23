See How Melania Trump Just Massively Humiliated Michelle, And It’s Only The Beginning

Via Breitbart.

Melania Trump is running a lean East Wing operation as she is seeking to trim the fat off the payroll of her predecessor, Michelle Obama.

Fox News reports Melania has slimmed down the number of aides on her payroll compared to Michelle Obama’s East Wing operation, who employed 16 people in her office during former President Barack Obama’s first year as commander-in-chief at the cost of $1.24 million a year.

In contrast, only four people were listed on Melania Trump’s payroll as of June, with salaries totaling $486,700, according to the White House’s annual staffing report to Congress….

The first lady’s spokesperson confirmed that Melania’s approach to staffing is intentional.

“As with all things that she does, she is being very deliberate in her hiring, focusing on quality over quantity,” communications director Stephanie Grisham told Fox News in an email. “It is important to her that the team is a good fit for what she wants to accomplish as first lady, and that everyone works well together. She also wants to be mindful and responsible when it comes to taxpayer money.”….

This last paragraph from Breitbart says a lot about the differences in the two first ladies. Michelle Obama was very much about doing things big, and publicly. She tried large scale children’s health and exercise campaigns that largely failed and were costly, as is evidenced by the payroll of her staff.

Melania is more subtle, and efficient than Michelle. She said she wants to focus on quality over quantity, where Michelle might have had twelve okay employees she was using to tackle her overly ambitious and expensive projects, Melania hired four, excellent, qualified employees to be more efficient.

I’m excited to see what projects Melania decides to dedicate herself and her team’s time into doing, based on the decisions she’s made already she seems like she’s cut out to be first lady.