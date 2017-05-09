Did You See What Happened Immediately After Trump Get Off The Plane In Washington

On Sunday night, Donald Trump returned to Washington D.C. after spending the weekend at his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey.

When his plane landed, something bizarre happened that left the public confused. Trump mysteriously delayed deplaning from Air Force One for forty-five minutes after arriving at Joint Base Andrews at 8:40 PM. Even though the mobile staircase had been rolled up to the plane, the doors remained close until 9:25 PM.

Reporters were left in the dark about the reason for the delay. The confusion was amplified when Senior Trump aide and son-in-law Jared Kushner left Air Force One and returned twice before the president revealed himself.

Kushner told reporters that Trump was “just working on something.” A senior White House official later added that he was holding a meeting.

BACK TO THE GRIND: President Trump arrives at The White House Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/Zy1pQBZbpR — TRUMP 24/7 (@MichaelDelauzon) May 8, 2017