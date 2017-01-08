When you See What Barack Hussein Obama Just Did Last Night You Will Be FURIOUS

As Americans everywhere struggle to put food on the table, President Barack Obama is busy living off the backs of hardworking taxpayers. This week, the Obamas threw yet another White House bash, inviting many liberal A-listers to come party with them before they leave office. Going until 4 AM, the party saw the likes of Paul McCartney and Meryl Streep.

Members of VIP guest list were strictly banned from recording inside the party, where Barack and Michelle reportedly served chicken and waffles in the early hours of Saturday morning. But many A-listers posted photos of themselves outside of the event on social media. While Donald Trump struggled to staff his inauguration, Pharrell and Solange were said to have performed—a blatant slap in the face to the President-elect.

President Obama was rumored to be spotted on the dance floor with Robert De Niro, Common, and Usher. Though the Obamas were partying, the evening was probably bittersweet for the family, who has enjoyed their lavish lifestyle in the White House. With Donald Trump’s inauguration less than two weeks away, their years in the spotlight are coming to a close.

“Over the years, the President and first lady have on occasion—not frequently, but on occasion—they’ve hosted parties at the White House for their friends,” White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest said of the event on Thursday. “And I anticipate this is the last one that they have.”

What do you think of the Obama’s party?